Over 70,000 affected with Dengue countrywide

According to the latest figures obtained from the health sector, 71,000 cases of Dengue have been reported from across the country.

A total of 226 people lost their lives owing to Dengue during the past six months. Six hundred and fifty eightDengue patients are currently receiving in-house treatment at the special dengue treatment centre at the Negombo District Hospital.

As the menace of the dengue virus keeps rising, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients seeking treatment at the Negombo District Hospital.

The hospital, which has a capacity of 591 patients, currently houses 928 patients, out of which 658 are those who have contracted Dengue.

The services of the tri-forces have been deployed to assist the medical staff employed at the hospital.

As many issues have arisen due to the lack of space to accommodate patients, a building adjacent to the hospital was added to the hospital on a prior occasion.