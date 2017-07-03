Over 70,000 affected with Dengue countrywide

Jul 03, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker 0
According to the latest figures obtained from the health sector, 71,000 cases of Dengue have been reported from across the country.
A total of 226 people lost their lives owing to Dengue during the past six months. Six hundred and fifty eightDengue patients are currently receiving in-house treatment at the special dengue treatment centre at the Negombo District Hospital.
As the menace of the dengue virus keeps rising, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients seeking treatment at the Negombo District Hospital.
The hospital, which has a capacity of 591 patients, currently houses 928 patients, out of which 658 are those who have contracted Dengue.
The services of the tri-forces have been deployed to assist the medical staff employed at the hospital.
As many issues have arisen due to the lack of space to accommodate patients, a building adjacent to the hospital was added to the hospital on a prior occasion.
