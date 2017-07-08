Latest update July 8th, 2017 10:02 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Over 700 arrested for garbage-related offences within CMC city limits

Jul 08, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Over 700 arrested for garbage-related offences within CMC city limits

The Colombo Municipal Council has said, over 700 people have been arrested for illegally dumping garbage in the Colombo Municipal city limits.

However, Commissioner of the Colombo Municipal Council V. K. Anura said the illegal dumping of garbage has minimised.

He also said that two hotlines have been set up to receive complaints with regard to the illegal dumping of garbage.

The hotlines are: 011-2 675 519 and 011-2 684 291.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
"Easy to romance Sidharth Malhotra on-screen": Jacqueline Fernandez
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach