Over 700 arrested for garbage-related offences within CMC city limits

The Colombo Municipal Council has said, over 700 people have been arrested for illegally dumping garbage in the Colombo Municipal city limits.

However, Commissioner of the Colombo Municipal Council V. K. Anura said the illegal dumping of garbage has minimised.

He also said that two hotlines have been set up to receive complaints with regard to the illegal dumping of garbage.

The hotlines are: 011-2 675 519 and 011-2 684 291.