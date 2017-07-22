Latest update July 22nd, 2017 6:56 PM

Gunman opens fire aiming at Jaffna High Court Judge – Police officer injured

A gunman had opened fire aiming at Jaffna High Court Judge M. Ilancheliyan in the Nallur area a short while ago.

High Court Judge M. Ilancheliyan is a member of the trial-at-bar that is hearing the case on the rape and murder of Sivaloganathan Vidya.

Police said the Justice M. Ilancheliyan was not harmed in the incident.

However, an officer attached to his security detail was injured and was rushed to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital.

 


