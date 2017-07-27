120 bus route employees on strike over attack

Latest update July 27th, 2017 3:13 PM

Jul 27, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Bad news for anyone travelling along the 120 bus route from Horana to Colombo, the buses are on strike.

Employees of the 120 bus route launched the strike over the assault of a Conductor.

According to the protesters’ allegations, a group had attacked the conductor of a private bus that was plying from Horana to Colombo.

The injured conductor had been admitted to the Kalubowila teaching hospital.


