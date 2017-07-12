12 hour water cut for Colombo starting tonight

A water cut has been announced for several areas in Colombo due to maintenance work.

The cut will last for 12 hours, from 9 pm tonight (July 20) to 9 am tomorrow (July 21), said the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The affected areas are as follows;

Dehiwala

Mount Lavinia

Ratmalana

Soysapura

Attidiya

Kawdana

Pepiliyana

Ballantota

Nadimala

Kalubowila

Nugegoda

Kohuwala

Furthermore, all roads and by-roads from Wellawatte, Pamankada, Kirulapone Police to the Railway Avenue High Level road junction will experience the interruption in water supply.