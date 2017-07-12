Latest update July 20th, 2017 8:59 AM

12 hour water cut for Colombo starting tonight

A water cut has been announced for several areas in Colombo due to maintenance work.

The cut will last for 12 hours, from 9 pm tonight (July 20) to 9 am tomorrow (July 21), said the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The affected areas are as follows;

  • Dehiwala
  • Mount Lavinia
  • Ratmalana
  • Soysapura
  • Attidiya
  • Kawdana
  • Pepiliyana
  • Ballantota
  • Nadimala
  • Kalubowila
  • Nugegoda
  • Kohuwala

Furthermore, all roads and by-roads from Wellawatte, Pamankada, Kirulapone Police to the Railway Avenue High Level road junction will experience the interruption in water supply.


