12 hour water cut for Colombo starting tonight

A water cut has been announced for several areas in Colombo due to maintenance work.
The cut will last for 12 hours, from 9 pm tonight (July 20) to 9 am tomorrow (July 21), said the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.
The affected areas are as follows;
Furthermore, all roads and by-roads from Wellawatte, Pamankada, Kirulapone Police to the Railway Avenue High Level road junction will experience the interruption in water supply.
