More than 100,000 Dengue cases reported in 2017

Jul 22, 2017 Local 0

The number of Dengue cases reported so far this year has reached a staggering 101,698.

Community physician at the National Dengue Eradication Unit, Specialist Dr. Prasheela Samaraweera, said 60 areas have been identified as high-risk areas.

She added that special Dengue eradication programmes to combat the problem commenced yesterday and will continue until tomorrow. Similarly a program was launched together with Newsfirst to help eradicate the dengue menace in Kolonnawa today.


