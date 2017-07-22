More than 100,000 Dengue cases reported in 2017

The number of Dengue cases reported so far this year has reached a staggering 101,698.

Community physician at the National Dengue Eradication Unit, Specialist Dr. Prasheela Samaraweera, said 60 areas have been identified as high-risk areas.

She added that special Dengue eradication programmes to combat the problem commenced yesterday and will continue until tomorrow. Similarly a program was launched together with Newsfirst to help eradicate the dengue menace in Kolonnawa today.