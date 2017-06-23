Latest update June 23rd, 2017 6:02 PM

Puttalam youth killed in family altercation

A 24-year-old-youth has died as a result of a clash that broke out with his father. Police say that the clash had taken place at their residence, located opposite a hospital in Puttalam.

The youth had died after a blow to his head with a cricket bat, allegedly caused by his father,  after a verbal assault had intensified.

The suspect who was arrested by the police, is scheduled to be produced in court. Puttalam police is carrying out investigations.


