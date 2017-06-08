World Oceans Day – looking deeper into Sri Lanka’s sea areas

Today marks World Ocean Day.

A look at the current concerns facing Sri Lanka…

For this island nation, the importance of the ocean is vital to the economy, ecology and tourism. Sri Lanka’s rich marine life includes one of the largest populations of blue whales in the world

The ocean area belonging to Sri Lanka extends 200 nautical miles off shore, covering an area that is eight times larger than Sri Lanka’s land, and upon which Sri Lanka’s economy and environment depends.

The country’s fisheries Industry provides livelihoods for in excess of 2.6 million coastal communities.And yet Sri Lanka is one of the worst plastic polluters in the world.

News1st spoke to Marine Biologist Daniel Fernando regarding this situation

He noted that Sri Lanka stands as one of the largest plastic polluters in the world and that the main reason for the cause is due to the inability to recycle plastic.