Latest update June 29th, 2017 10:06 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Min. T.B. Ekanayake, several others to become Independent MPs

Jun 29, 2017 Local 0

Min. T.B. Ekanayake, several others to become Independent MPs

State Minister T.B. Ekanayake has announced that there are 18 members of parliament preparing to separate from the government and serve as independent MPs.

State Minister of Lands, T.B. Ekanayake said that the agreement signed between the SLFP and the UNP expires in September. A majority of the MPs representing the SLFP are currently debating whether they should continue to remain with the government or decide to act as independent MPs.

He further stated that a majority feel that it is better to remain  Independent MPs.

“We will be holding a couple of meetings during the next parliamentary week and reach a decision. I believe that this is the majority’s view,” added State Minister T.B. Ekanayake.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Vidya rape and murder case continues in Jaffna High Court
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach