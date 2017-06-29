State Minister T.B. Ekanayake has announced that there are 18 members of parliament preparing to separate from the government and serve as independent MPs.

State Minister of Lands, T.B. Ekanayake said that the agreement signed between the SLFP and the UNP expires in September. A majority of the MPs representing the SLFP are currently debating whether they should continue to remain with the government or decide to act as independent MPs.

He further stated that a majority feel that it is better to remain Independent MPs.

“We will be holding a couple of meetings during the next parliamentary week and reach a decision. I believe that this is the majority’s view,” added State Minister T.B. Ekanayake.