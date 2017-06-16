Weather alert: Risk of landslides in Sinhakata; rainfall exceeding 100mm forecast

In a weather advisory issued on Friday evening, the Met Department predicts showery conditions to continue in the Southwestern parts of the country.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Northwestern provinces, particularly in the morning and night.

Fairly heavy falls exceeding 100 mm can be expected at some places particularly in the Colombo, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers could also occur at several places in the Uva province and Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoons.

There may be temporary localised strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimise damages caused by lightning activity.

Meanwhile, News1st spoke to the Assistant Director at the Disaster Management Centre, Pradeep Kodippili, with regard to the risk of flooding.

He stated that a preliminary warning has been issued to the people in the area of the Kukulegama reservoir and surrounding areas.They have been advised to be ready to evacuate in case of an emergency situation once the sluice gates are opened.

Meantime, residents of Sinhakata along the Kandy-Colombo railway line claim that there is a risk of landslides occurring.

According to Sinhakata residents, there is a risk of a cut slope failure in the area in close proximity to the Balana railway station in Kadugannawa.

The residents claim that the the rock located around 300m above the railway line is at risk of collapsing. Sinhakata comes under the purview of the Yatinuwara Divisional Secretariat.