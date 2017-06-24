Latest update June 24th, 2017 1:45 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Weather advisory: Rains, thundershowers expected after noon

Jun 24, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider, Weather 0

Weather advisory: Rains, thundershowers expected after noon

In a weather advisory issued on Saturday morning, the Met Department says that due to the Southwest monsoon being active, rain is expected over the next few days in the south-western part of the country.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Southern provinces.

Fairly heavy showers exceeding 75 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in Kegalle, Ratnapura, Kalutara, Gampaha, Colombo and Kurunegala districts.

The Department also predicts showers or thundershowers in the Uva province and Batticaloa and Ampara districts this afternoon.

Fairly strong winds exceeding 50 kmph can be expected over Northcentral, Uva and Southern provinces.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Children among over 4,000 HIV positive cases recorded
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach