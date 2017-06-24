Weather advisory: Rains, thundershowers expected after noon

In a weather advisory issued on Saturday morning, the Met Department says that due to the Southwest monsoon being active, rain is expected over the next few days in the south-western part of the country.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Southern provinces.

Fairly heavy showers exceeding 75 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in Kegalle, Ratnapura, Kalutara, Gampaha, Colombo and Kurunegala districts.

The Department also predicts showers or thundershowers in the Uva province and Batticaloa and Ampara districts this afternoon.

Fairly strong winds exceeding 50 kmph can be expected over Northcentral, Uva and Southern provinces.