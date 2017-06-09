Waters of Kelani River are taking away corpses from resting places: residents charge

Gushing waters of the Kelani River have washed away a portion of a cemetery in Colombo, while erosion is taking place at scenic beaches in the country.

This is the Kolonnawa – Kohilawatte public cemetery, located near Kelani River. Please see video. A portion of this cemetery has been washed away by the gushing waters of the Kelani R.

The previous government had taken measures to build a stone reef to prevent the erosion, however, construction has stopped.

During the recent floods, a portion of the Ambatale – Kohilawatte road was also washed away.Locals say the road is yet to be renovated..

“The cemetery is being washed away. Corpses are floating in the river. The water that flows from this area washed away the road as well”, said a resident.

“This has been happening for years. Authorities must build a stone reef to prevent this from happening”, lamented another resident.

In order to control the floods, the estuary in Kalutara was widened recently.The estuary has widened even more as a result of coastal erosion.

This is the situation of the old estuary that is located close to the new estuary.Coastal erosion is also reported from Crow Island in Mattakkuliya.

In addition to erosion, disposal of waste in the area has given rise to environmental pollution.