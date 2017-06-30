Latest update June 30th, 2017 10:07 AM

Irrigation Dept warns of water shortage in coming months

Jun 30, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

The Irrigation Department notes that there is a risk of a water shortage in the country  due to the prevailing drought.

Director of Water Management and Training at the department Wasantha Bandara said that the water levels of 73 reservoirs have fallen to 23 % of their capacity.

He requested the general public to use water sparingly.

Meanwhile, the districts of Putalam, Mannar, Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya, Anuradhapura and Polonaruwa have been affected by the drought.

Deputy Director of the Disaster Managment Centre Pradeep Koddipili said that 800,000 people have been affected by this situation.


