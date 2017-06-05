Wasim Thajudeen Case: Former DIG Senanayake leaves remand prison

Former Senior DIG Anura Senanayake who was in remand custody for over a year in connection to the murder of Wasim Thajudeen, left remand prison today, June 5, after bail was granted.

The Colombo High Court granted bail to Anura Senanayake on June 02.

Senanayake was released on cash bail of Rs. 1 million and three sureties of Rs. 5 million each, after being produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Jayaram Trotsky.

Anura Senanayake has also been ordered to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department on Sunday each week. An order was also issued to restrict Senanayake’s overseas travel and to take his passport into court custody.

He was also ordered to appear before court once again on June 15.

Anura Senanayake was arrested in connection to allegedly concealing evidence in connection to the murder of Wasim Thajudeen, over a year ago.

Since he was in remand custody for an extended period, did he provide statements willing or was he coerced?Some legal experts says he has become a state’s witness.

Will Anura Senanayake take legal action against the Sri Lanka Police for detaining him for long in remand custody?