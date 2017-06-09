VIPs among devotees as Sirasa Pulathisi Poson Udanaya lights up hearts and minds

Devotees in their numbers continue to make their way to the Sirasa Pulathisi Poson Udanaya which is happening at the historic Polonnaruwa Gal Viharaya premises.

A special pooja was performed for the Sacred Relics that were placed at the Sirasa Pulathisi Poson Udanaya premises.The Relics were moved from the Nelligala International Buddhist Centre.

The event was presided over by President Maithripala Sirisena.

The Maha Sangha led by the Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter of the Siam Sect, the Most Venerable Vendaruwe Upali Thero, were also in attendance and a Dhamma sermon was also delivered.

Chathurika Sirisena, the daughter of President Sirisena was among those present.

A pandol, lanterns, dansalas and many other activities were organised at the Sirasa Pulathisi Poson Udanaya which will take place tomorrow as well.

The Sirasa Pulathisi Poson Udanaya will be open to the general public till 06 a.m. tomorrow.