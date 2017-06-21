Latest update June 21st, 2017 4:37 PM

Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero released on bail after surrender

Jun 21, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena, Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, who surrendered himself to court this morning, was ordered to be released on bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero surrendered to court over a warrant issued against him on June 15. The warrant was issued over his failure to attend two court cases filed against him.

The arrest warrant which was issued for his arrest, was recalled today.


