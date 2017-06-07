Vehicle permits with tax concessions: Finance Minister issues new, back-dated circular

Jun 07, 2017 Lahiru Fernando Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
Vehicles on tax concessions: The Ministry of Finance has issued a new circular on the matter. The circular which has been back-dated, allows it to come into effect from June 1.
Amendments have been made to the trade and investment policy circular which governs the vehicle imports for senior executives in management and administration at state institutions and state co-operatives.
The amendment details the tax concessions given to a vehicle permit holder when purchasing imported or locally manufactured vehicle.
