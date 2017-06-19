Van hits worshippers outside mosque in London’s Finsbury Park

Several people have been injured after a van struck a crowd of pedestrians near a north London mosque in what police have called a “major incident”.

One person was arrested following the collision near Finsbury Park Mosque in Seven Sisters Road.

Officers were called at 00.20 BST and remain at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) said a van “intentionally” ran over worshippers.

Many of the victims are believed to have just left evening prayers after breaking the Ramadan fast.

Follow live updates here

Prime Minister Theresa May described it as a “terrible incident”, adding: “All my thoughts are with those who have been injured, their loved ones and the emergency services on the scene.”

London Ambulance Service said it had sent “a number of resources” to the scene.

– BBC