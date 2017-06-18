Latest update June 18th, 2017 12:22 PM

USS Fitzgerald: Missing sailors found dead

Sailors missing after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off Japan have been found dead, the US Navy and Japanese media says.

The Navy’s 7th Fleet said searchers found the bodies Sunday morning, Japan time, after the guided-missile destroyer returned to its base in Japan.

“As search and rescue crews gained access to the spaces that were damaged during the collision, the missing sailors were located in the flooded berthing compartments,” the US 7th fleet said in a statement.


