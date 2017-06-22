Latest update June 22nd, 2017 9:14 PM

University students protest against Health Ministry – GMOA strikes in protest against action

Students of a number of universities across the country staged demonstrations on Thursday protesting against the attack on university students who stormed the Ministry of Health.

A photographer who was at the protest, organised by the Medical Students Collective of Galle was assaulted by the protesters today.

The photographer was saved through the intervention of the police.

Protests were also staged by students of the Colombo, Sabaragamuwa, Peradeniya and Eastern universities. The protests were conducted in a manner in which vehicular movement was blocked and in some incidents tires were also burnt on the roads.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical Officers Association launched a strike action in protest against the actions regarding the university students who stormed the Ministry of Health.


