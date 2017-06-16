Latest update June 16th, 2017 5:16 PM

UK parliament lockdown: Man arrested after being tasered by police

Jun 16, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider, World 0

UK parliament lockdown: Man arrested after being tasered by police

A man believed to have been carrying a knife has been arrested by armed police outside the gates of the UK parliament.

A member of public has reportedly shouted “knife, knife, knife,” according to a reporter. There are some reports the man was tasered.

The incident was reported at around 11.10 a.m. local time on Friday.

The suspect, wearing a grey hoodie was being detained by three officers, with four or five other armed officers patrolling the area nearby. A police van and ambulance was also stationed nearby.

However, there are no reports of any injuries.



