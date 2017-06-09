UK election hangs in balance in disastrous night for PM May

Prime Minister Theresa May faced calls to quit on Friday after her election gamble to win a stronger mandate backfired, throwing British politics into turmoil and potentially delaying the start of Brexit negotiations.

With no clear winner likely to emerge from Thursday’s vote, a wounded May vowed to provide stability, while her Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn said she should step down.

An updated BBC forecast predicted May’s Conservatives would win 318 of the 650 House of Commons seats, eight short of a majority, while the left-wing opposition Labour Party would take 267 — producing a “hung parliament” and potential deadlock.

Sky News also predicted May would lose her majority, scoring somewhere between 315 and 325 seats.

With talks of unprecedented complexity on Britain’s departure from the European Union due to start in just 10 days’ time, there was uncertainty over who would form the next government and over the fundamental direction Brexit would take.

“At this time, more than anything else this country needs a period of stability,” a grim-faced May said after winning her own parliamentary seat of Maidenhead in southeast England.

“If … the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do.”

After winning his own seat in north London, Corbyn said May’s attempt to win a bigger mandate had backfired.

“The mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence,” he said.

“I would have thought that’s enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country.”

– Reuters