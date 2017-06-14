Two police officers found themselves on the wrong side of the law when they were arrested over a clash which broke out in Kantale on Tuesday evening.

A group stormed into the Police Post at the Kantale Base Hospital and assaulted two police officers in civil attire.

The attack was carried out by a group of residents of the ‘Bogas Handiya’ area in Kantale, claiming that the police officers were under the influence of alcohol.

The situation had escalated after three youths had gone to the Kantale Tank from the ‘Bogas Handiya’ area in a three-wheeler to buy fish around 6 p.m. on Tuesday when they were confronted and threatened by four people, including the two police officers, in a car.

Witnesses said following an exchange of words between the two parties, the three-wheeler had returned to ‘Bogas Handiya’, followed by the two police officers. Where upon they had allegedly assaulted the youths in the three-wheeler.

Another heated argument ensued between the two factions causing the locals in the area to obstruct the vehicle in which the police officers arrived in.

A few police officers on duty at the Kantale Police also arrived at the location.The youths who were assaulted, were admitted to the Kantale Hospital.

Later, the two police officers and their two associates were also brought to the Kantale Base Hospital.While the two associates were hospitalised, the two police officers were kept in a room at the hospital police.

Thereafter, around 11 p.m. a few locals stormed into the police post and directed the two police officers to a doctor for an examination, to ascertain if the officers were under the influence.

The Superintendent of Police in charge of the Kantale Division, Ajith Hesari also arrived at the hospital to resolve the situation.

The three youth who were receiving treatment at the hospital, were discharged on Wednesday afternoon.

When News1st made inquiries from the Office of the Police Media Spokesperson on the incident, they said the two police officers and their two associates were arrested and produced in court, where they were placed under remand custody until June 19.

An investigation headed by the Assistant Superintendent of Police of Kantale has been launched.