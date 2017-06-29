Two Northern PCs’ sworn in as ministers

Two Northern Provincial Councillors have been sworn in as provincial ministers.

Northern Provincial Councillor Ananthi Sasitharan has been sworn in as the provincial minister for women’s affairs, social services and rehabilitation.

K. Sarveswaran was sworn in as the Northern Province Minister of Education and Sports.

The provincial councillors were sworn in before the governor of the Northern Province Reginald Cooray.

Northern Province Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran made the appointments for a period of three months.