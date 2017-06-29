Latest update June 29th, 2017 5:16 PM

Two Northern PCs’ sworn in as ministers

Jun 29, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Two Northern PCs' sworn in as ministers

Two Northern Provincial Councillors have been sworn in as provincial ministers.

Northern Provincial Councillor Ananthi Sasitharan has been sworn in as the provincial minister for women’s affairs, social services and rehabilitation.

K.  Sarveswaran was sworn in as the Northern Province Minister of Education and Sports.

The provincial councillors were sworn in before the governor of the Northern Province Reginald Cooray.

Northern Province Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran made the appointments for a period of three months.


Over 650 unprotected rail crossings - Transport Ministry reveals new plans
