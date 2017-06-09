Latest update June 9th, 2017 9:40 AM

Two children go missing after Mahiyangana accident

Jun 09, 2017 Local

A woman has died, while two children have gone missing, after a three-wheeler fell into a canal in Mahiyangana on Thursday night.

Police said the incident occurred as a result of a collision between two three-wheelers. Sources say there were six people in the vehicles at the time of the incident.

Police said that search and rescue operations are underway to locate the missing children.


