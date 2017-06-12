Two brothers were killed while attempting to snap a selfie on marine drive

The Railways Department says that the number of deaths caused while attempting to snap selfies near railway lines has increased drastically.

The most recent incident was reported yesterday in Colombo 03.

Two brothers were killed when they were run over by a train last evening, while attempting to snap a selfie on Marine drive in Colombo 3, last evening.

The police said that the two brothers hailing from Anuradhapura, aged 12 and 24, were run over by the Colombo-Galle train.

Superintendent of Railway Security, Anura Premarathne said that during the course of the past 6 months, over 20 deaths have been reported while attempting to snap selfies surrounding trains.

He requested the public to object to anyone who attempts to snap such selfies putting their lives at risk.