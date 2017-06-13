Latest update June 13th, 2017 10:47 PM

Transport Ministry sets age limit for three-wheeler drivers

Jun 13, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

May 23, 2017 – Considering the increasing number of road accidents caused by three-wheelers, the Ministry of Transport has decided to issue driving licences  for three-wheelers only to those above 35 years of age.

The Chairman of National Council for Road Safety Dr. Sisira Kodagoda stated the Ministry made the decision following a proposal submitted by him.

Today, June 13 – Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva announced that the gazette will be released in the near future, which will allow only those above 35 years of age to obtain a driving licence for three-wheelers.

Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva stated the gazette will be presented to Parliament for approval upon release.


