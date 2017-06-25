Transactions that caused losses to the country revealed

The report of the Committee On Public Accounts (COPA) reveals that a number of transactions that caused losses to the country have taken place when importing vehicles.

The COPA report contains details of 36 state institutions fromMay 4, 2016 to October 28, 2016.

The report was submitted to parliament on Saturday.

The country has incurred a loss of Rs. 407 million through the importation of Prado SUVs during the above time frame.

The report says the President will appoint a committee and investigate into the matter and the COPA too has requested for the committee report once it is available.

The country has incurred a loss of Rs. 77 million when importing two luxury BMW M5 vehicles.

The COPA report further reveals that the information pertaining to the number of vehicles at the Customs and the Department of Motor Traffic is contradictory.

The Committee has looked into the progress of the inquiry where seven Prado SUV’s have been imported, when the Customs notes say that seven two-wheel tractors had been imported.

The COPA has called on the Attorney General to take steps to cancel the registration of these SUV’s.

The report says that the Secretary to the ministry is not taking action in accordance with the Motor Traffic Act.

The COPA says, from the loans obtained by the government in 2015, Rs. 1,043 billion are un accounted for.

The report further notes that even though entries pertaining to these loans are not mentioned at the Treasury, the loan repayment needs to be done by the Treasury.