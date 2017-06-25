Latest update June 25th, 2017 11:16 AM

Train ticket prices to soar – Railways Dept gives reasons

The Railways Department says that railway fares will be increased in the near future.

Assistant Commercial Director at the Department, N. J. Indipolage, said a proposal in this regard had been submitted to the Transport Minister.

The last amendment to railway fares was made in 2008.

The Assistant Commercial Director said even though the prices of fuel were increased on a number of occasions, not increasing railway fares thereafter had resulted in the Railways Department making losses.

N. J. Indipolage said that thereby, railway fares would be increased similar to bus fares, from July 01.


