Latest update June 27th, 2017 10:18 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Three children hanged to death in Kamburupitiya

Jun 27, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Three children hanged to death in Kamburupitiya

A man who allegedly murdered his three children by hanging them, has committed suicide in the Beli-Athura area in Kamburupitiya, Matara.

According to Police the triple murder had taken place on Monday night. The three children were two girls, aged 10 and 16, and a 14-year-old monk.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the father had tied the hands of his children before hanging them.Investigations have also revealed that the mother of the children had left the house a month ago, over a dispute with the husband.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Ambulance drivers poised to strike
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach