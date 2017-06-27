Three children hanged to death in Kamburupitiya

A man who allegedly murdered his three children by hanging them, has committed suicide in the Beli-Athura area in Kamburupitiya, Matara.

According to Police the triple murder had taken place on Monday night. The three children were two girls, aged 10 and 16, and a 14-year-old monk.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the father had tied the hands of his children before hanging them.Investigations have also revealed that the mother of the children had left the house a month ago, over a dispute with the husband.