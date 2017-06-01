Things go wrong for Sri Lankan who threatened to “blow up” Malaysian Airlines flight in Australia

Malaysian Airlines flight MH 128 took off from Australia at 11.11 in the night on Wednesday (May 30) as scheduled. However, the place made an emergency landing in Melbourne just 30 mins after take-off.

Why? – A Sri Lankan passenger attempted to forcibly enter the plane’s cockpit!

How? – According to foreign media, the Sri Lankan had intimidated the plane’s crew by convincing them that he was in possession of an explosive.

Former AFL player Andrew Leoncelli was just four rows away from the action when he heard a man trying to enter the cockpit shortly after take-off.

“He started saying, ‘I need to see the pilot. I need to see the pilot’,” Mr Leoncelli said, and had disregarded the crew’s request to return to his seat.

When confronted by Leoncelli himself, the passenger had said ‘I’m going to blow the f****** plane up, I’m going to blow the plane up’.

Despite his efforts, he failed to enter the pane’s cockpit. He was tackled by the crew and held firm until tactical security forces arrived on the scene.

The Sri Lankan was eventually arrested after the plane, which was carrying 300 passengers, touched down at the Melbourne Airport.

#MH128 INCIDENT: The moment when the drunk passenger on board the @MAS plane was picked up by armed officers https://t.co/P4JgoM0TLw pic.twitter.com/zdHyr2b7YR — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) May 31, 2017

Immediate investigations revealed that the passenger did not carry any explosives and that he was under the influence at the time.

The Malaysian Deputy Transport Minister says the incident is not believed to be an attempt to hijack the plane or a terrorist attack.

Friend’s bro on #mh128. Passengers seem to be ok & police talking to them pic.twitter.com/uJTdojzLI4 — saroki (@saroki19) May 31, 2017