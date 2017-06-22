Thai King Vajiralongkorn shot with plastic bullets in Germany

The authorities in Germany say the King of Thailand was unhurt when two teenage boys shot at him with plastic bullets.

The two teenagers shot the monarch, while he was cycling near Munich late one evening earlier this month.

The unidentified youth, together with a 13-year-old who is too young to be investigated, is suspected of having fired the gun from a garden or house window at a group of cyclists that included King Maha Vajiralongkorn, a regular visitor to Bavaria, and his entourage.

King Vajiralongkorn, 64, took the throne last year following the death of his father.