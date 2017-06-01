Latest update June 1st, 2017 10:24 PM

Tense situation erupts at Baddegama Divisional Secretariat

Jun 01, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

A tense situation erupted on Wednesday when an UNP Parliamentarian,  Bandulal Bandarigoda arrived at the Baddegama Divisional Secretariat, apparently to donate relief to flood affected victims in the Nagoda Zone.

The Baddegama Divisional Secretary in response, had said that the dry rations at the Divisional Secretariat are not sufficient enough to meet the parliamentarian’s needs.

This brought about an exchange of words between the MP and the Divisional Secretary as well as other officials.


