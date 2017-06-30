Latest update June 30th, 2017 11:11 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Teenager dies following fall from train

Jun 30, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Teenager dies following fall from train

A school student died after falling off the footboard of a train in Thudugala Grandpass.

According to police the student had collided with a light post while travelling in a train plying from Colombo to Weyangoda.

The student succumbed to his injuries after he was admitted to the Colombo General Hospital.

The deceased was a 15 year old student studying in the 10th grade at a leading school in Colombo.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach