Teenager dies following fall from train

Jun 30, 2017
A school student died after falling off the footboard of a train in Thudugala Grandpass.
According to police the student had collided with a light post while travelling in a train plying from Colombo to Weyangoda.
The student succumbed to his injuries after he was admitted to the Colombo General Hospital.
The deceased was a 15 year old student studying in the 10th grade at a leading school in Colombo.
