Teenager dies following fall from train

A school student died after falling off the footboard of a train in Thudugala Grandpass.

According to police the student had collided with a light post while travelling in a train plying from Colombo to Weyangoda.

The student succumbed to his injuries after he was admitted to the Colombo General Hospital.

The deceased was a 15 year old student studying in the 10th grade at a leading school in Colombo.