Team of experts from Japan arrive to investigate recent natural disaster

A team of Japanese disaster management experts have arrived in the country to investigate the recent flood and landslides. This follows a request made by the government of Sri Lanka.
The team have studied and observed the affects of the floods and landslides from above ground, as well as from ground level.
Upon completion of the investigations, the team will submit their proposals on disaster mitigation to the government.
