Switzerland has confirmed that one of the alleged suspects arrested in connection to the 2015 murder and rape of schoolgirl Sivaloganathan Vidya, is not a Swiss national.

In response to an E-mail from News1st, Swiss Ambassador to Sri Lanka Heinz Walker-Nederkoorn notes that close examination by Swiss authorities has revealed that the person in question is not a Swiss citizen but a person of Sri Lankan nationality who lived temporarily in Switzerland.

The ambassador also condemns the heinous crime that took place in 2015, adding that Switzerland is open to provide legal assistance to the Sri Lankan authorities if requested.