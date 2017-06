Known to be one of the most talented actors in the industry, Swara Bhaskar doesn’t shy away from learning new things. In fact, she says, she enjoys the challenge. Her latest pet project is learning Telugu after watching the Telugu version of ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’.

And the best way to get started was to watch the film repeatedly! Sources close to the actress say that to get the dialect spot on, Swara saw the hit movie 10 times. She is also said to have taken help from her father, who speaks Telugu fluently.

Speaking to a daily, she said, “My dad is from Andhra, so I’m half Telugu. However, since, we lived in Delhi, we never spoke the language at home and I couldn’t pick it up well. It was a shortcoming that I used to feel bad about. I always had a desire to learn the language as it is a part of my cultural heritage. The obsession for the film acted as a catalyst,” she says. And now I will actively pursue Telugu films! Though I haven’t received offers for regional films, I would never turn down a film for its language. I’d take it as a challenge and opportunity to learn new things.”

