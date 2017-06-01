Suwa Sahana Yathra soothes the ailing again – Sahana Yathra distributes aid in Galle

The Suwa Sahana Yathra programme reached out to soothe many a brow again on Thursday. Bringing relief to those living in desperation, hunger and tears, the Suwa Sahana Yathra has become the greatest hope for those suffering from physical illnesses after the traumatic devastation caused by severe weather.

The medical teams have brought urgently needed treatment to people living in some of the worst affected areas in Colombo, Biyagama and Malwana.

Locals of Malwana, Lenagampala, Mapitigama, Kanuketiya and Dompe attended the Suwa Sahana Yathra programme in the Lengampola Rajamaha Viharaya.

Doctors, nurses and medical officers voluntarily joined hands with the campaign to provide medical services to those affected by the floods and landslides.

Doctors highlight that there is a risk of diarrhoea, skin diseases and yellow fever spreading.

The Sirasa – Shakthi – TV1 Suwa Yathara was also held at the Gunasekararama Viharaya in Kaduwela on Thurday evening, to provide medical services to those affected by the inclement weather.

More than hundred affected persons are currently taking refuge at the Gunasekararama Viharaya in Kaduwela.

World Vision, which partners with the Sirasa – Shakthi – TV1 Sahana Yathra campaign, distributed flood relief in the Galle district on Thursday.

The efforts of the campaign were centered around the Neluwa area which was severely affected by the extreme weather conditions experienced over the past week.

Aid was distributed among the affected residents of Mawanana, Pahala Gigummaduwa, Ehelapitiya, Pahala Maddegama, Pannemulla, Maddegama East, Mavita East, Neluwa and Happitiya.

Aid was cut off to many areas in Neluwa over the past week due to the road network being inundated.