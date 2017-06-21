Latest update June 21st, 2017 6:14 PM

Suspected suicide bomber shot at Brussels railway station

Belgian soldiers have shot a man suspected of being a would-be suicide bomber at Brussels Central Station.

He was shot after reportedly setting off a small explosion and no-one else is believed to have been injured.

Prosecutors later said the man had died. They are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

In March 2016, 32 people were killed in attacks on Brussels claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

According to Belgian newspaper La Libre Belgique, quoting prosecutors, the man who was shot was wearing a rucksack and a bomb belt.

He detonated a device when he attracted the attention of soldiers in the station, the paper says.


