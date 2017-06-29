Latest update June 29th, 2017 10:47 AM

Suspect arrested over killing in Mattakkuliya

Jun 29, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Police arrested one suspect in connection to the murder of an individual in Mattakkuliya. The arrest was made in Kelaniya.

According to police the suspect is a 26-year-old resident of Mattakkuliya.

A T56 fire arm and a cache of bullets were discovered after the suspect was questioned.

On June 5, a motorcyclist had allegedly shot two people travelling in a three wheeler and had later fled the area.


