Suspect arrested over killing in Mattakkuliya

Jun 29, 2017
Police arrested one suspect in connection to the murder of an individual in Mattakkuliya. The arrest was made in Kelaniya.
According to police the suspect is a 26-year-old resident of Mattakkuliya.
A T56 fire arm and a cache of bullets were discovered after the suspect was questioned.
On June 5, a motorcyclist had allegedly shot two people travelling in a three wheeler and had later fled the area.
