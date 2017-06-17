Latest update June 17th, 2017 11:25 AM

Jun 17, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Sugar importers say sugar prices may not change despite new tax increase

The Importers and Dealers Association of Essential Food Items noted that although the customs tax was increased by Rs. 10, sugar can still be sold at the controlled price.

Media Spokesperson of the Association said that the Association will ensure that prices of sugar will not increase.The Special Commodity Levy on sugar was increased by Rs. 10 on June 6.

The Finance Ministry noted that the tax currently stands at Rs. 23.The Finance Ministry said the tax that was previously at Rs. 13 was increased to provide incentive to local sugar producers.


