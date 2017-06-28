Students, parents, GMOA representatives in protest march

The parents of the students of the government medical faculty commenced a Satyagraha campaign opposite the Fort Railway Station against the private medical college in Malabe.

The protesting students and parents marched from the Viharamaha Devi Park to the Fort Railway Station, protesting against the private medical college.

They rally was also attended by representatives of the Government Medical Officers Association.

Thereafter, the protesters attempted to set up a makeshift tent for the Satyagraha campaign, to which railway security personnel objected.

However, the protesters set up a makeshift tent and commenced their Satyagraha campaign.

Meanwhile, an inmate of the Pallekale prison managed to climb onto the roof of the Dumbulla court, in opposition of injustices that he claimed to have faced behind bars.

The inmate had been brought to the Dambulla court on Wednesday for several cases of theft being filed against him

However, stating that he needed to use the washroom, the inmate had got onto the roof of the court-house after removing the ceiling of the wash room.

The inmate’s move halted judicial proceedings for over three hours.He had climbed onto the roof to protest against alleged injustices he was subjected to while in prison.

It was a local politician who managed to persuade the inmate to abandon his protest and get off the roof.

Meantime, employees of the Ceylon Electricity Board protested today citing several demands, including the removal of the Bill to abolish the CEB, and seeking a solution to salary anomalies.

The protest took place opposite the CEB head office premises in Fort, Colombo.

Their main request was for the withdrawal of the Bill that would abolish the Ceylon Electricity Board.

In addition, they request for a solution to the salary anomalies, a stop to oppressing trade unions and a proper streamlined system in recruitment and promotions.