Latest update June 13th, 2017 7:03 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Strike delivers blow to postal services countrywide

Jun 13, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Strike delivers blow to postal services countrywide

The strike action launched by postal workers has brought postal activities to a grinding halt.

The workstations, from sorting of letters, to delivery have been affected by the strike, said Postmaster general Rohana Abeyratne.

The strike was launched by workers attached to 28 trade unions at midnight on Monday (July 12) and will go on for 48 hours.The strike has shut down 640 post offices and 3,410 sub-post offices.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Posts, Postal Services and Muslim Religious Affairs has described the trade union action as unfair.

More to follow…


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach