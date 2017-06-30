Sri Lanka’s largest rural development movement to commence

Preparations are underway across several districts in the country to launch the ‘Gammadda Weda Dahasak’ initiative tomorrow, Saturday, July 1.

A foundation stone to commence construction of a water supply project in the Yaya Village in the Padaviya B Zone will take place tomorrow.

The villagers obtained water for a long time by digging holes in various places which led to many falling victim to chronic kidney disease.

In addition, the foundation stone for the construction of a staircase and bridge to access the Peerakumbura village in Balangoda will be placed tomorrow.

The side-wall of the Methodist Primary School in Urugamuwa, Matara will also be constructed under the ‘Gammadda Weda Dahasak’ initiative.

The Gammadda team will also launch another project in the Puttalam district tomorrow.