Sri Lankans from Qatar encounter difficulties over exchanging money

A number of Sri Lankans who arrived in Sri Lanka from Qatar have been unable to exchange their Qatari Riyals into Sri Lankan rupees at the BIA.

WHAT HAPPENED?

In what is being called the worst diplomatic crisis to strike the region since the 1991 Gulf war, 5 Arab nations led by Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Qatar. Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday and ordered their land, sea and airports closed to Qatari aircrafts and vessels.

The move created an immediate crisis for Qatar, whose only land border is with Saudi Arabia and which imports about 40 percent of its food from the Saudis. Residents said that people were stocking up on food and cash. Qatari diplomats and citizens were scrambling to meet a 48-hour deadline to leave some Gulf countries where they had been posted.

Saudi accused Qatar of supporting “Iranian-backed terrorist groups” in its province of Qatif and in Bahrain and said “authorities in Doha” have supported the Iran-backed Houthi armed group in Yemen. Tensions have been building up between Qatar and it’s neighbors over Qatar’s unorthodox regional policies. These tensions came to an abrupt head on Monday when the other Arab nations imposed diplomatic and economic sanctions on Qatar.

HOW IS THIS AFFECTING SRI LANKANS?

Speaking to News1st, a group of passengers at BIA said that bank branches at the airport had denied them the opportunity to exchange their Qatari Riyals into Sri Lankan Rupees.

They added that the lack of prior warning in this regard has placed them in a difficult position as they are unable to make use of their hard-earned money.

Speaking to News1st, the duty manager at the BIA said that the Central Bank has informed all banks not to accept Qatari Riyals until further notice.