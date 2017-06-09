Cricket: Sri Lanka stun India – masterful run-chase to victory

Sri Lanka executed a masterful run-chase to stun holders India with a seven-wicket champions trophy win at the oval and throw Group B wide open.

Set 322 for victory after Shikhar Dhawan’s century, Danushka Gunathilaka (who scored 76) and Kusal Mendis (with 89) shared a stand of 159 before both were run out.

Kusal Perera’s 47 off 44 balls put Sri Lanka on top, until he retired injured. But Angelo Matthews (52 not out) and Asela Gunaratne (34 not out) saw their side home with eight balls to spare.

It is Sri Lanka’s joint-highest successful run chase in One Day Internationals, having also surpassed 322 to beat England at Headingley in 2006.