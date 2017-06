Sunday was a special day for the Sri Jayasekararamaya in Maradana as a special Jade Buddha statue was brought to the viharaya.

The statue was brought to Sri Lanka from Thailand.

A special religious observance was held at the viharaya under the auspices of;

Venerable Thalalle Mahinda Thero

Chief Adikrana Sanganayaka of the Amarapura Siri Sadamma Nikhaya’s Weerananda section

Chief incumbent of the Sri Jayasekararama Viharaya, Maradana.