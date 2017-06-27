SLC decision on Lasith Malinga and team changes for Zimbabwe tour

Jun 27, 2017 Lahiru Fernando Cricket, Local, News Ticker, Sports, Top Slider 0
Sri Lanka Cricket has announced the Disciplinary Inquiry decision against paceman Lasith Malinga over his ‘breach of Tour Contract’.
The special inquiry panel found the player guilty of breaching the contract after the inquiry at SLC HQ.
Pacer Lasith Malinga had accepted the charges levelled against him and tendered a formal apology.
A specially convened Executive Committee imposed the following sentences:
Accordingly, Malinga would be available for selection in the forthcoming Zimbabwe series.
SLC has appointed Nic Pothas -the bowling coach- as the interim head coach of the Sri Lankan Cricket team for the series against Zimbabwe.
There are notable changes to the team which played the Champions Trophy and the team which will be traveling to Zimbabwe.
Following are the names which will not be a part of the Zimbabwe tour:
The above have been replaced with the following players:
Jun 24, 2017 1
May 23, 2017 2
Jun 27, 2017 0
Jun 27, 2017 0
Jun 27, 2017 0
Jun 27, 2017 0