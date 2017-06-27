SLC decision on Lasith Malinga and team changes for Zimbabwe tour

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced the Disciplinary Inquiry decision against paceman Lasith Malinga over his ‘breach of Tour Contract’.

The special inquiry panel found the player guilty of breaching the contract after the inquiry at SLC HQ.

Pacer Lasith Malinga had accepted the charges levelled against him and tendered a formal apology.

A specially convened Executive Committee imposed the following sentences:

Probation period of six months – during which if Malinga breaks the contract again, he will be handed a One Year suspension.

A 50% fine of his next ODI match fee.

Accordingly, Malinga would be available for selection in the forthcoming Zimbabwe series.

The interim head-coach and changes to the team

SLC has appointed Nic Pothas -the bowling coach- as the interim head coach of the Sri Lankan Cricket team for the series against Zimbabwe.

There are notable changes to the team which played the Champions Trophy and the team which will be traveling to Zimbabwe.

Following are the names which will not be a part of the Zimbabwe tour:

Dinesh Chamdimal

Dhananjaha De Silva

Suranga Lakman

Thisara Perera

Seekuge Prasanna

Kusal Janith Perera

Chamara Kapugedara

The above have been replaced with the following players:

Akila Dhananjaya

Lahiru Madushanka

Dushmantha Chameera

Vanidu Hasaranga