Six teams deployed in Colombo to keep watch over garbage disposal

The Colombo Municipal Council notes that six teams have been deployed in Colombo to apprehend those who dispose garbage in an ad hoc manner.

According to the Municipal Commissioner, V. K. Anura, steps will be taken by the special teams to visually capture those who dispose garbage in unauthorised places.

The Municipal Commissioner further added that the teams consist of army and police personnel as well as municipal officers.He also added that the amount of garbage that is collected from in and around Colombo has dropped to 650 tonnes per day.

The Central Environmental Authority has taken measures to establish 30 new sites in which garbage could be dumped.

According to the Deputy Director of the Central Environmental Authority, Upali Indrarathne, the identification of suitable plots of land as garbage dump sites has already commenced.

Accordingly, dump sites will be allocated after taking into account the population and land area of each district.

The Deputy Director added that only non-degradable waste will be deposited at these sites.