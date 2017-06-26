Latest update June 26th, 2017 3:25 PM

Six dead after tourist boat sinks in Colombia

A tourist boat packed with about 160 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized on Sunday at the El Penol reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, leaving at least six people dead and 31 missing, officials said.

They say that 133 people were rescued, but 16 are still missing after the four-deck Almirante went down near the popular resort town of Guatapé.

There were about 170 people on board.

Rescuers including firefighters from nearby cities and air force pilots were searching for survivors at the El Penol reservoir.

Some survivors complained that they had not been given life jackets.


